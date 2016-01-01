Michelle Harbottle accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Harbottle, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Harbottle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Michelle Harbottle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maricopa Integrated Health811 S Hamilton St, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 344-6100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Harbottle?
About Michelle Harbottle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043720584
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Harbottle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Harbottle works at
Michelle Harbottle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Harbottle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Harbottle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Harbottle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.