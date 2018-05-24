See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Estero, FL
Michelle Hamilton, MMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Hamilton, MMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Master's Degree From Nova Southeastern University In Marriage and Family Therapy.

Michelle Hamilton works at Compass Counseling Asscoiates, LLC in Estero, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gina Lanza Kane
    9180 Estero Park Commons Blvd, Estero, FL 33928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 495-7773
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2018
    I was a client some years ago. Michelle is an excellent counselor. I was dealing with a very toxic long term marriage and I gained a lot of strength and courage through counseling. I was finally able to put an end to it. With her help and the help of an excellent attorney I now live a happy, fulfilling , peaceful life. I would always recommend Michelle. She is a great listener and has very good ideas for turning your life towards a better one. Also she accepted my insurance what was great. Tx
    H in Estero, Fl — May 24, 2018
    About Michelle Hamilton, MMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689731929
    Education & Certifications

    • Master's Degree From Nova Southeastern University In Marriage and Family Therapy
    • State University Of New York College At Fredonia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Hamilton, MMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Hamilton works at Compass Counseling Asscoiates, LLC in Estero, FL. View the full address on Michelle Hamilton’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Michelle Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

