Michelle Hadrich, OTR
Overview
Michelle Hadrich, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Brainerd, MN.
Michelle Hadrich works at
Locations
-
1
Occupational Therapy2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle Hadrich, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1285131615
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Hadrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Hadrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.