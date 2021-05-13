Michelle Grubb, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Grubb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Grubb, CNM
Michelle Grubb, CNM is a Midwife in Draper, UT. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University | Westminster College | Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing | St. Mark's Family Medicine Residency and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Lone Peak OB/GYN96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 202 Bldg 3, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-6998
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Michelle Grubb has been phenomenal. I've seen her for about 4 1/2 years, and she has always been attentive to my needs and really hears my concerns. She listens and works with you through anything you need to. Plus, she goes above and beyond to help with a more holistic view of your overall health.
- Frontier Nursing University | Westminster College | Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing | St. Mark's Family Medicine Residency
Michelle Grubb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Grubb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Grubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Michelle Grubb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Grubb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Grubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Grubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.