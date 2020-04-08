Michelle Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Green, FNP
Michelle Green, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Michelle Green works at
Cooper Family Medical Pllc5123 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 744-5510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The office runs very smoothly from check in to check out it was great. Michelle has amazing bed side manner and very easy to talk to. Her nurse is very helpful and always nice. I would highly recommend Michelle Green and her team!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245536697
Michelle Green accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michelle Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.