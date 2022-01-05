Michelle Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Green, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Green, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Michelle Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bernsen1919 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7877
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Green?
Michelle is amazing! She listens and takes my concerns seriously. She is thorough and kind. I'm so glad she is on my doctor's team! I feel blessed to have her and Dr Cox as my health care providers.
About Michelle Green, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043754641
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Green works at
8 patients have reviewed Michelle Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.