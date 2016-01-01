See All Athletic Trainers in Salisbury, NC
Michelle Goble, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Goble, PA-C

Athletic Training
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Goble, PA-C is an Athletic Trainer in Salisbury, NC. 

Michelle Goble works at Novant Health Rowan Family Physicians in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rowan Family Physicians
    650 Julian Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3547

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Michelle Goble?

Photo: Michelle Goble, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Michelle Goble, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Goble to family and friends

Michelle Goble's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michelle Goble

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Goble, PA-C.

About Michelle Goble, PA-C

Specialties
  • Athletic Training
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1467972141
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Goble, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Goble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Goble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Goble works at Novant Health Rowan Family Physicians in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Michelle Goble’s profile.

Michelle Goble has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Goble.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Goble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Goble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.