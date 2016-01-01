Michelle Garrett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Garrett, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Garrett, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Michelle Garrett works at
Locations
-
1
Coleman Professional Services Inc.400 Tuscarawas St W Ste 200, Canton, OH 44702 Directions (330) 438-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Garrett?
About Michelle Garrett, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760852289
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Garrett works at
Michelle Garrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.