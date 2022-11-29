Michelle Garnett, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Garnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Garnett, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Garnett, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Michelle Garnett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cape Physician Associates3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Garnett?
Michelle was great, so the comments to follow do not apply to her. My son was diagnosed with a perforated ear drum. Michelle wanted to use a tympanogram on him to determine if his hearing was being affected. Unfortunately, the device had been out of service for two months and wasn’t even at the pediatric clinic. Michelle wasn’t able to fully treat him as she wanted and the diagnosis became more concerning since he wasn’t able to be tested.
About Michelle Garnett, NP
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1144409707
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Garnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Garnett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Garnett using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Garnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Garnett works at
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Garnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Garnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Garnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Garnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.