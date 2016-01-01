See All Nurse Practitioners in Round Rock, TX
Michelle Galles, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michelle Galles, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Round Rock, TX. 

Michelle Galles works at Round Rock Vascular & Vein Specialists in Round Rock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Round Rock Medical Center Laboratory
    2400 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 341-1000
    • Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Michelle Galles, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730650268
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Galles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Galles works at Round Rock Vascular & Vein Specialists in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Michelle Galles’s profile.

    Michelle Galles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Galles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Galles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Galles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

