Michelle Fyfe, LMHC
Overview
Michelle Fyfe, LMHC is a Counselor in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Michelle Fyfe works at
Locations
Positive Start Counseling Services, Inc.1402 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Ste 102, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 629-7897
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is a good fit for me. I feel comfortable blurting out my disasters to her. She s got a good sense of humor too. Shes helped me a lot.
About Michelle Fyfe, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1861569493
Education & Certifications
- Florida International University
Michelle Fyfe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Fyfe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Fyfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Fyfe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Fyfe.
