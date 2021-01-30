Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD
Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ.
Dr. Fraser works at
Pearle Vision556 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 599-1102
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My wife and I have had our eye care needs provided by Dr. Fraser for a number of years. Her treatment of us has always been attentive, thorough, caring and professional and we recommend her highly.
About Dr. Michelle Fraser, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023163185
Dr. Fraser accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.