Michelle Ferrigno, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle Ferrigno, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Michelle Ferrigno works at Ferrigno Healthcare in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrigno Healthcare
    2554 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 662-2110
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Very friendly but professional office. Makes you feel comfortable. Best FNP in Florence SC.
    Trudy Collins — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Ferrigno, FNP
    About Michelle Ferrigno, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336113935
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Ferrigno, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Ferrigno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Ferrigno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Ferrigno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Ferrigno works at Ferrigno Healthcare in Florence, SC. View the full address on Michelle Ferrigno’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Michelle Ferrigno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Ferrigno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Ferrigno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Ferrigno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

