Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Fein works at Psychotherapy & Parenting Center in Greenacres, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Telehealth Online Therapy
    5700 Lake Worth Rd Ste 205, Greenacres, FL 33463

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Codependency
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Codependency
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 20, 2018
    marc in Boynton Beach, FL — Dec 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D

    Clinical Psychology
    28 years of experience
    English
    1245445097
    Education & Certifications

    Private Practice Of Edwin Reisfeld, Ph.D.
    Miami VA Medical Center
    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Florida International University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Fein, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fein works at Psychotherapy & Parenting Center in Greenacres, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fein’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

