Michelle Feffer is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Boca General and Family Medicine1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-2708
Michelle is the only primary care provider I will ever see. She cares about her patients immensely, and has a real love for the profession. She talks in terms you can understand and makes sure you comprehend the next steps in further care, if needed. I have referred multiple new patients to her. She will not disappoint, although her office may take awhile to get you in to see her, absolutely worth the wait.
Michelle Feffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Feffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Feffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Feffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Feffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.