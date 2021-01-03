Michelle Edenfield, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Edenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Edenfield, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Edenfield, LPCC is a Counselor in Canfield, OH.
Michelle Edenfield works at
Locations
Michelle Edenfield Counseling6715 Tippecanoe Rd Bldg EL01, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 597-3335
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If it weren't for Michelle, I wouldn't be here. She saved my life many years ago. She is absolutely amazing. She is very compassionate, easy to talk to, but also very honest. She doesn't lecture or preach. She asks you the right questions to help you find your own answers while giving you the encouragement you need.
About Michelle Edenfield, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1770625550
Frequently Asked Questions
