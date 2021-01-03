See All Counselors in Canfield, OH
Michelle Edenfield, LPCC Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Edenfield, LPCC

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Edenfield, LPCC is a Counselor in Canfield, OH. 

Michelle Edenfield works at Michelle Edenfield Counseling LLC, Canfield OH in Canfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Edenfield Counseling
    6715 Tippecanoe Rd Bldg EL01, Canfield, OH 44406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 597-3335
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Edenfield?

    Jan 03, 2021
    If it weren't for Michelle, I wouldn't be here. She saved my life many years ago. She is absolutely amazing. She is very compassionate, easy to talk to, but also very honest. She doesn't lecture or preach. She asks you the right questions to help you find your own answers while giving you the encouragement you need.
    — Jan 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Edenfield, LPCC
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Edenfield, LPCC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Edenfield to family and friends

    Michelle Edenfield's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Edenfield

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Edenfield, LPCC.

    About Michelle Edenfield, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770625550
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Edenfield, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Edenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Edenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Edenfield works at Michelle Edenfield Counseling LLC, Canfield OH in Canfield, OH. View the full address on Michelle Edenfield’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michelle Edenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Edenfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Edenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Edenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Edenfield, LPCC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.