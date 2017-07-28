Michelle Donohoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Donohoe
Overview
Michelle Donohoe is a Nurse Practitioner in Toms River, NJ.
Michelle Donohoe works at
Locations
Fresenius Medical Care Toms River970 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (609) 978-0242
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very well informed. She is incredibly knowledgeable and helped me tremendously when I needed to visit urgent care.
About Michelle Donohoe
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891159760
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Donohoe accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Donohoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michelle Donohoe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Donohoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Donohoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Donohoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.