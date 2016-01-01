Overview

Michelle Dawson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Physician Assistant), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.



Michelle Dawson works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.