Michelle Corley, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Corley, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Corley, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX.
Michelle Corley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Corley?
About Michelle Corley, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1669838611
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Corley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Corley works at
Michelle Corley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Corley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.