Michelle Cordova, PA
Overview
Michelle Cordova, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Locations
Central Coast Gastroenterology - San Luis Obispo1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 434-5530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle Cordova, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1467596676
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Cordova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Cordova accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
