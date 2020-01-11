Michelle Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Cooper, CRNP
Michelle Cooper, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Locations
- 1 176 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 104, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 644-3305
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I've been going to Michelle since she opened her office. She is a wondeful caregiver. She listens, doesn't rush you, and provides you with sound advice and options. Please note that some earlier reviews criticized her front office staff. I believe that those comments were justified. However, once Michelle learned of the situation, the offending staffer was fired. Since that time, her staff has proven themselves to be kind, considerate, and responsible. SO, the bottom line is that Michelle addressed the situation promptly and properly.
About Michelle Cooper, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316119365
