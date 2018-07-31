See All Neuropsychologists in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD

Neuropsychology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Woodland Hills, CA. 

Dr. Conover works at Allan S Abrams MD Inc in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allan S Abrams MD Inc
    21031 Ventura Blvd Ste 704, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 340-7700
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619126125
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Conover, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conover works at Allan S Abrams MD Inc in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Conover’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Conover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

