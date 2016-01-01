Michelle Combs, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Combs, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Combs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7328
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle Combs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1285763185
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Combs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
