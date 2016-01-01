Michelle Coleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Coleman, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Coleman, LPC is a Counselor in Little Rock, AR.
Michelle Coleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Family Instititue of Arkansas15300 Kanis Rd Ste 103, Little Rock, AR 72223 Directions (501) 588-7800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Coleman?
About Michelle Coleman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1588651483
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Coleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Coleman works at
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.