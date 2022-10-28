See All Nurse Midwives in Hanover, MD
Michelle Clausen, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Clausen, CNM is a Midwife in Hanover, MD. 

Michelle Clausen works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Hanover, MD with other offices in Pasadena, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UM BWMC Women's Health Hanover
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260
    Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.
    3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-2900
    Umcmg Women's Health
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260

Hospital Affiliations
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Oct 28, 2022
Michelle Clausen is as stated above; a wonderful human and Healthcare provider. She has quite literally changed my life and I am so very grateful. She is one of the rare providers who actually listens... like REALLY listens to what you are saying and responds as such. I have had nothing but good experiences with her and plan on sticking with her indefinitely.
T.C. — Oct 28, 2022
About Michelle Clausen, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669849121
