See All Registered Nurses in Tacoma, WA
Michelle Chiu, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Chiu, ARNP

Plastic Surgery Nursing
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Chiu, ARNP is a Plastic Surgery Nurse in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Michelle Chiu works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston
    5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michelle Chiu?

Jan 19, 2017
I've been going to Michelle for a couple years now, and I can say that she has been amazing. In every way. She is very thorough, and shows compassion for her patients . I had many complications, until i was Diagnosed with Chrohns Disease, but I truly felt like Michelle held my hand through the whole thing. I felt she was so very professional, and yet treated me like her sister. She is an amazing doctor, has helped me understand my Chrohns and I would recommend her to anyone!
Sandra J in Yelm, WA — Jan 19, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michelle Chiu, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Michelle Chiu, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Chiu to family and friends

Michelle Chiu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michelle Chiu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Chiu, ARNP.

About Michelle Chiu, ARNP

Specialties
  • Plastic Surgery Nursing
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1780980888
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Chiu, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Chiu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Chiu works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Michelle Chiu’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Michelle Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Chiu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.