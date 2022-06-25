Dr. Michelle Brisman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Brisman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Brisman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Farmington, CT.
Locations
-
1
Brisman Associates In Neuropsychology, PLLC231 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 707-2775
-
2
Sfbhg675 Tower Ave Ste 301, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 714-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brisman?
Dr. B, is a very kind woman! She has a wonderful, porch, named Codie! He is a very well, behaved, pooch! Very well behaved.
About Dr. Michelle Brisman, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1770663460
