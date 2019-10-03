Michelle Boutin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Boutin, MA
Overview
Michelle Boutin, MA is a Counselor in Manchester, NH.
Michelle Boutin works at
Locations
Kathy Salinger114 Bay St, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 668-0445
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is caring, compassionate and a great listener.
About Michelle Boutin, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1255434254
Michelle Boutin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michelle Boutin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Boutin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Boutin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Boutin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.