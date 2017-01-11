Michelle Appelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Appelbaum, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Appelbaum, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Middletown, NY.
Michelle Appelbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Appelbaum?
DR APPELBAUM IS AN AMAZING DOCTOR. SHE IS ATTENTIVE AND EXPERIENCED. SHE SPENDS AN ADEQUATE AMOUNT OF TIME WITH MY CHILD AND MAKES SURE THAT SHE ANSWERS ALL OF MY QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS. SHE IS PRACTICING AT NEW WINDSOR PEDIATRICS CURRENTLY.
About Michelle Appelbaum, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598767097
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Appelbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Appelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Appelbaum works at
Michelle Appelbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Appelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Appelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Appelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.