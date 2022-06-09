Michelle Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Adler, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Adler, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Michelle Adler works at
Locations
-
1
Adler Medical Center3804 Montgomery Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 883-8099
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Adler?
i give Michelle Adler A five start reveiw because she is the best out here in albuquerque she always make sure all her patient are well taking care of she always gets back with me once i msg her that im not feel good its alway a asap she takes all here paticen health very seriously i have send a few of my kids to see her and they all agree with me and she also does video visit when we are not able to go in also here dr office is always very [sanitize] clean
About Michelle Adler, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730510652
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Adler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Adler works at
8 patients have reviewed Michelle Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.