Michelle Adler, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Adler, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Michelle Adler works at Adler Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adler Medical Center
    3804 Montgomery Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 883-8099
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    i give Michelle Adler A five start reveiw because she is the best out here in albuquerque she always make sure all her patient are well taking care of she always gets back with me once i msg her that im not feel good its alway a asap she takes all here paticen health very seriously i have send a few of my kids to see her and they all agree with me and she also does video visit when we are not able to go in also here dr office is always very [sanitize] clean
    Mary Martinez — Jun 09, 2022
    Photo: Michelle Adler, CNP
    About Michelle Adler, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730510652
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Adler works at Adler Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Michelle Adler’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Michelle Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Adler.

