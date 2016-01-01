Overview

Dr. Michelle Adams, DC is a Chiropractor in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Adams works at Align & Restore Chiropractic in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.