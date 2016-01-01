Michelle Adams, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Adams, PA
Overview
Michelle Adams, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Michelle Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine1099 Duval St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40515 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
About Michelle Adams, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578586863
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.