Dr. Michell Myers, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michell Myers, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Southfield, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 24100 Southfield Rd Ste 302, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
I have been seeing her for a few years. She’s amazing, warm, informative. I truly owe her for everything she’s done and how much she has helped me become the person I am today. I had been to a couple therapists in the past and all the did was just listen and not offer any kind of help or information. Dr meyers not only listens, but offers sound advice, gives you mental exercises to do. She really helps people. I highly recommend her!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- Spelman College
