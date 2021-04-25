Michelle Jordan, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Jordan, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Jordan, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centreville, MD.
Michelle Jordan works at
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville2540 Centreville Rd, Centreville, MD 21617 Directions (410) 758-4432
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Ratings & Reviews
Two visits, with monthly planned, and I really appreciate prompt communication, thorough explanations, seek good referrals for what she doesn't know. Michell Jordan is an intuitive and well-educated healer. Her team is excellent at MyPortfolio message management, medication management, and keeping the clinic operating efficiently. They truly are part of pro-patient team unity and cohesion; even referring to their caseworker to access community resources for patients. UM Shore Primary Care of Centreville is a solid clinic for patients.
About Michelle Jordan, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1366524365
Michelle Jordan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Jordan.
