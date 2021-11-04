Michele Zweibahmer, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Zweibahmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Zweibahmer, LPC
Overview
Michele Zweibahmer, LPC is a Counselor in Woodbridge, VA.
Michele Zweibahmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Therapy and Life Counseling14377 Hereford Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 878-6670
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Zweibahmer?
Michele is the greatest therapist I could ever ask for. I’ve been going to her all throughout my early adolescence into early adulthood. I have struggled with anxiety and depression, which used to greatly interfere with my life. If it weren’t for Michele, I wouldn’t be where I am today. She takes the time to listen and gives you the tools to cope, but it’s still up to you to implement them. She’s always challenged me and I am so grateful for that. After each and every appointment, I feel confident that I can handle what’s currently troubling me. She’s truly kind, caring, and wants the best for you. She’s also accepting of all kinds of people of different identities. :)
About Michele Zweibahmer, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1851546527
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Zweibahmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Zweibahmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Zweibahmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Zweibahmer works at
13 patients have reviewed Michele Zweibahmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Zweibahmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Zweibahmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Zweibahmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.