Michele Zweibahmer, LPC

Counseling
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michele Zweibahmer, LPC is a Counselor in Woodbridge, VA. 

Michele Zweibahmer works at Therapy and Life Counseling in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy and Life Counseling
    14377 Hereford Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 878-6670
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Michele Zweibahmer, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851546527
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

