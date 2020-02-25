Michele Willingham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Willingham, PSY
Overview
Michele Willingham, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Michele Willingham works at
Locations
Medina Therapy1619 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 420-1515
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michele is very knowledgeable, professional, honest and open. She is wise and has a good sense of humor. She has tons of techniques to help with what ails at her disposal. She has a warm and tastefully decorated office and us always welcoming. I’m surprised at the lower rating. She is never late, always professional.
About Michele Willingham, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1225103609
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Willingham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Willingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michele Willingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Willingham.
Michele Willingham offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.