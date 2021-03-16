See All Physicians Assistants in Bridgewater, NJ
Michelle Terroni, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle Terroni, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bridgewater, NJ. 

Michelle Terroni works at RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group
    766 US Highway 202/206 Ste 1, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 758-4163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Michelle Terroni, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801061072
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Terroni, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Terroni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Terroni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Terroni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Terroni works at RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Michelle Terroni’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Michelle Terroni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Terroni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Terroni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Terroni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

