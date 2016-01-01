See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Redondo Beach, CA
Overview

Michele Teitelbaum, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redondo Beach, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    553 N Pacific Coast Hwy Ste B-262, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 (310) 748-8444
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    About Michele Teitelbaum, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790879286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Michele Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Teitelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

