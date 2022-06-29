Michelle Swan, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Swan, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Swan, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
Michelle Swan works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Steuben Medical Group LLC1805 Sinclair Ave, Steubenville, OH 43953 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Swan?
Michelle is very attentive to patient needs and does the research on the patient’s medical history . She is very polite, professional, and friendly, making the visit a comfortable visit .
About Michelle Swan, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1558609883
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Swan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Swan using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Swan works at
Michelle Swan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Swan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.