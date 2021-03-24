Michele Nelson Privette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Michele Nelson Privette, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 195 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 408-8988
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Michelle’s for just over 2years without any complaints. About a month ago, I was charged a “no-show” fee, which was a result of a Zoom issue, not me missing my appointment. I had a little trouble with getting the staff to remove the fee, so I wrote a less than favorable review about the practice before I spoke with Michele, who promptly removed the fee. Michele is very knowledgeable, kind and personable. I always look forward to my visits with her, and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for great mental health care and medication management.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710018932
Michele Nelson Privette accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Nelson Privette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Michele Nelson Privette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Nelson Privette.
