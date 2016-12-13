Michele Jackson Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Jackson Newman, NP
Overview
Michele Jackson Newman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Michele Jackson Newman works at
Locations
Alfredo S Masullo MD PA120 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-1600
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. Knowledgeable, easy to talk to, and great for new patients and young girls.
About Michele Jackson Newman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134288202
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Jackson Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michele Jackson Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Jackson Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Jackson Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Jackson Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.