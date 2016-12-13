See All Nurse Practitioners in Hackensack, NJ
Michele Jackson Newman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Michele Jackson Newman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ. 

Michele Jackson Newman works at Dr. Alfredo Masullo Dermatology in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alfredo S Masullo MD PA
    120 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-1600

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Patient Ratings (6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michele Jackson Newman, NP
About Michele Jackson Newman, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134288202
Frequently Asked Questions

Michele Jackson Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michele Jackson Newman works at Dr. Alfredo Masullo Dermatology in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Michele Jackson Newman’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Michele Jackson Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Jackson Newman.

