Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A

Audiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A is an Audiology in Park Ridge, NJ. 

Michele McGlynn works at Tenafly Pediatrics in Park Ridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Tenafly Pediatrics
    74 Pascack Rd, Park Ridge, NJ 07656 (201) 775-4813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Audiogram
Audiometry
Auditory Processing Disorders
Audiogram
Audiometry
Auditory Processing Disorders

Treatment frequency



Audiogram Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Starmark
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2019
    Michele is the consummate professional. Since our first visit, she has been beyond helpful, and always treats me with the utmost dignity and respect; a true asset to Speech and Hearing Associates!
    Sue — Sep 11, 2019
    About Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023276599
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University Of New York At Cortland College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele McGlynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele McGlynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michele McGlynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele McGlynn works at Tenafly Pediatrics in Park Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Michele McGlynn’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michele McGlynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele McGlynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele McGlynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele McGlynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

