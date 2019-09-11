Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele McGlynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A
Overview
Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A is an Audiology in Park Ridge, NJ.
Michele McGlynn works at
Locations
Tenafly Pediatrics74 Pascack Rd, Park Ridge, NJ 07656 Directions (201) 775-4813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Starmark
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Michele is the consummate professional. Since our first visit, she has been beyond helpful, and always treats me with the utmost dignity and respect; a true asset to Speech and Hearing Associates!
About Michele McGlynn, AUD CCC-A
- Audiology
- English
- 1023276599
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Cortland College
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele McGlynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michele McGlynn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Michele McGlynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele McGlynn.
