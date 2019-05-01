Dr. Michele McCarter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele McCarter, PHD
Dr. Michele McCarter, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. McCarter works at
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego5353 Mission Center Rd Ste 224, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 688-5855
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
I have attended the Women’s Group which has been very beneficial. She displays kindness, compassion and humor as well as insight and knowledge/expertise.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. McCarter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.