Dr. Mattie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michele Mattie, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michele Mattie, PHD is a Psychologist in Kingston, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 311 Market St Ste 6, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 718-1150
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mattie?
She has been such a help with my daughter.
About Dr. Michele Mattie, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1285665075
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.