Michele Lynch, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michele Lynch, LCPC is a Counselor in Moscow, ID. They specialize in Counseling, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University.
Michele Lynch works at
Locations
Scott Community Care200 S Almon St Ste 101, Moscow, ID 83843 Directions (509) 592-8268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Felt like Michele was warm and welcoming. She made me feel like I mattered and did a good job validated my feelings. I could say enough about how much she helped me.
About Michele Lynch, LCPC
- Counseling
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1689928574
Education & Certifications
- Gonzaga University
- University Of Idaho
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Lynch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Michele Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Lynch.
