Overview

Michele Lynch, LCPC is a Counselor in Moscow, ID. They specialize in Counseling, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University.



Michele Lynch works at Scott Community Care in Moscow, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.