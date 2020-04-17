See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Michele Laine, ARNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Michele Laine, ARNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Michele Laine works at Florida Medical Clinic, PA in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 780, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 751-0765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes Education
Endocrine Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Education
Endocrine Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Apr 17, 2020
    Michele Laine, ARNP
    About Michele Laine, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457328742
