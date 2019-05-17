See All Counselors in Kissimmee, FL
Michele Kratochvil, LMHC

Counseling
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Michele Kratochvil, LMHC is a Counselor in Kissimmee, FL. 

Michele Kratochvil works at Michele Kratocvhil M.A., LMHC KIssimmee Fl. in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

    Kratochvil Health Kare
    Kratochvil Health Kare
16 N Clyde Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741
(407) 870-2223

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    AvMed
    Beacon Health Strategies
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Magellan Health Services
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Optima Health
    Oscar Insurance Corporation
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 17, 2019
    Michele has been of tremendous help to our teenager and understanding her feelings/needs. Since it is pretty hard for our daughter to open up she has since built a wonderful and trusting relationship with her and made it easy for her to talk to. So a big thanks to Michele for her hard and caring work. We have never had any issues with our appointments or wait time.
    About Michele Kratochvil, LMHC

    Counseling
    English
    1538196357
    University of Central Florida
    Michele Kratochvil, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Michele Kratochvil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Michele Kratochvil works at Michele Kratocvhil M.A., LMHC KIssimmee Fl. in Kissimmee, FL.

    8 patients have reviewed Michele Kratochvil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Kratochvil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Kratochvil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

