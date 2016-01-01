Michele Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Jordan, APRN
Overview
Michele Jordan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Michele Jordan works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Medical Services Emcare500 N Rainbow Blvd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 853-3000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Jordan?
About Michele Jordan, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124419684
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Jordan works at
Michele Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.