Michele Hunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Hunter, LPC
Overview
Michele Hunter, LPC is a Counselor in Athens, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 975 Gaines School Rd Bldg 4, Athens, GA 30605 Directions (706) 549-4410
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Hunter?
Very Profesional.
About Michele Hunter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1538142799
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Hunter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Hunter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.