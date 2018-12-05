Michele Herring, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Herring, ARNP
Overview
Michele Herring, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Michele Herring works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michele Herring, ARNP507 S Washington St Ste 101, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 473-9412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michele Herring?
I would like to place on here that Michele left the clinic she merged her company with due to the way the new clinic treated her patients. They fired her entire staff and continued to drive her practice to the ground. Michele cared about her patients. Yes, she is working with addiction because the company she left won’t allow her to open another practice and pull back her patients. She merged to make things better for her patients...she did not sell out! Lies led her and us to s great loss!
About Michele Herring, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851694673
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Herring has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Herring accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michele Herring works at
48 patients have reviewed Michele Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Herring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.