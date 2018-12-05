See All Nurse Practitioners in Spokane, WA
Michele Herring, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Michele Herring, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michele Herring, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. 

Michele Herring works at Michele Herring, ARNP in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michele Herring, ARNP
    507 S Washington St Ste 101, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 473-9412

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michele Herring?

    Dec 05, 2018
    I would like to place on here that Michele left the clinic she merged her company with due to the way the new clinic treated her patients. They fired her entire staff and continued to drive her practice to the ground. Michele cared about her patients. Yes, she is working with addiction because the company she left won’t allow her to open another practice and pull back her patients. She merged to make things better for her patients...she did not sell out! Lies led her and us to s great loss!
    Choices in Spokane, WA — Dec 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michele Herring, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Michele Herring, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michele Herring to family and friends

    Michele Herring's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michele Herring

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michele Herring, ARNP.

    About Michele Herring, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851694673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michele Herring, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michele Herring has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Michele Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michele Herring works at Michele Herring, ARNP in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Michele Herring’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Michele Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Herring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michele Herring, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.